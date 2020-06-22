KULR- A gas leak is under inspection on S. Frontage Rd. east of Laurel.

According to the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office, the leak appears to be from an older line.

The call was first reported around 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22nd.

Yellowstone County Sheriff, Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, MDU are among those responding.

YCSO says they have spoken with Jares Fence Company Inc., the business located right next to the reported gas leak, to hold off on welding for the time being.

There is no estimated time as to how long it will take for the line to be repaired.

This story is developing, check back for updates.