BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A gas leak east of McLeod St. in Big Timber has been secured.

At 11:39 am Friday, the Sweet Grass County Sheriff's Office warned residents of a gas leak east of McLeod St. between East Second Ave. and East Third Ave.

People were told to evacuate the area, as the leak could cause an explosion in the alley near Legion Hall.

Shortly after at 11:47 am, the sheriff’s office reported the gas leak had been secured.

People are being allowed in the area again.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.