Gas break on Moore Lane on Wednesday afternoon

There was another gas break on Wednesday in Billings.
A gas line was hit on Moore lane, closing the street to drivers between Simpson Street and Laurel Road.
A worker with Montana Dakota Utilities says construction was being done in the area when the gas line was hit by a worker.
At the time, MDU says they have no more information on who exactly hit the gas line.
Businesses were not evacuated from the area.
Mark Hanson with MDU emphasized that anyone who plans to dig are required to call 811 to have all underground utilities located.