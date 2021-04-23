BILLINGS, Mont. - A garage caught fire on S. Thirtieth Street and Second Avenue S. in Billings Friday morning.

The assistant training chief with the Billings Fire Department, Bryan Francis, told Montana Right Now the fire was reported just before 6 a.m. He said when crews arrived, crews found the fire in the garage and were able to quickly put it out.

There were no evacuations nor injuries, there is no threat to the public and the incident has been stabilized, according to Francis.

A fire investigator is on the way.