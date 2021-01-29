GameStop and other companies are seeing huge jumps in their stocks after Reddit users targeted hedge funds this week.

GameStop shot up nearly 70%, getting back much of its losses from Thursday, after staff with the trading app Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again.

Users of the online platform "Reddit" went after hedge funds and other big names on Wall Street that bet the struggling video game retailer's stock would fall.

However, Dr. Sougata Das, a professor of Finance and Business Administration at MSU-Billings, anticipates the stock's value will go back to normal values in the future.

"I don't know if the stocks will stay at that level, but if it starts to fall, they could go back to where they were. And the real business is not being helped right now, but they are much further away from where they were as far as bankruptcy is concerned," said Dr. Das.

The S&P 500 dropped 1.9%, and the Dow Jones industrial average and NASDAQ each fell 2% Friday.