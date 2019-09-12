GameStop is planning to close between 180 and 200 under-performing stores.

The announcement came earlier this week, after the company posted a dismal second quarter earnings report.

The company missed analysts' expectations and slashed its same-store sales forecast for the year.

Consumers are increasingly turning to digital avenues for gaming, such as on mobile of computers.

GameStop says it plans to optimize its stores for the shift toward digital.

The company's CEO said it launched a new GameStop.com platform, and a new buy online, pick up in store option.

The company hasn't said which locations will close.