BILLINGS, MT - Gamers are enjoying launch week for highly anticipated upgrades to their entertainment systems.

Aaron Rex and Betty Richardson picked up their new XBOX Series X systems from the Billings Heights, Tuesday. Microsoft started taking preorders for the system back in late September, that's when Rex and Richardson say they reserved theirs.

The new XBOX comes in two version, a smaller cheaper XBOX Series S and the much larger and more expensive XBOX Series X.

Rex says he passed on buying new games for the Series X because it is compatible with his existing library of games for his XBOX One.

Rex says several of those games will have enhanced versions for his new system that he's looking forward to downloading.

Later this week Sony will launch its latest videogame system the Playstation 5.

