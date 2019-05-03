CHEYENNE— The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is close to raising one million dollars in 2019 through the sale of Super Tag raffle tickets.

The hunter-generated revenue supports programs that address Wyoming’s most pressing conservation issues such as the Wyoming mule deer initiative, hunter safety, Access Yes, law enforcement and chronic wasting disease.

To celebrate, hunters who purchase a Super Tag ticket during May will be entered to win a custom-built ClymR rifle donated by Gunwerks and Worldwide Trophy Adventures.