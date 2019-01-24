Gainan's looking for contract workers

Thursday marked day 34 of the partial government shutdown. For furloughed government employees, Gainan's Flowers will need delivery drivers for the week of Valentine's Day.

Jim Gainan, the president of Gainan's Flowers said, "Our deliveries grow exponentially, like 30-40 times than normal. We'll have a need for up to 45 additional drivers."

As of Thursday, the store has about 20 openings for delivery drivers. "We were just talking and thinking that it might be a good idea for people, furloughed, government workers, as a way for them to make some good money during a busy time and do something that is fun. And no one is angry at somebody bringing them flowers. It's a fun job."

Gainan explained about the contract delivery will work for drivers. "They use their own vehicle and they are paid per delivery, and the rate of pay per delivery depends on the distance from the store."