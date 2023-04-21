Gainan’s Flowers in Billings Heights celebrating 40 years with open house

BILLINGS, Mont. - Gainan’s Flowers is inviting the community to help them celebrate 40 years in the Billings Heights.

Grant and Betty Gainan opened their first flower shop in the Billings area in 1951, and after Grant passed away in 1978, brothers, Chuck and Mick, took over the business, opening the Gainan’s Heights Flowers, Garden and Patio in 1983.

The Gainan family is celebrating 40 Years in the ‘105 with an open house to allow community members to have a chat with a GrowPro, enjoy refreshments, and spread a lot of Heights love, Gainan’s Flowers announced.

You can come to the open house at 810 Bench Blvd. in Billings at these times:

Saturday, April 22, 2023, 9:00am-6:00pmSunday, April 23, 2023, 11:00am-4:00pmSaturday, April 29, 2023, 9:00am-6:00pmSunday, April 30, 2023, 11:00am-4:00pm