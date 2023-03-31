UPDATE AT 2:38 PM:

Gabel Road has been reopened for traffic.

BILLINGS, Mont. - A train derailed in the 2800 block of Gabel Road in Billings Friday, the Billings Police Department (BPD) said according to Montana Rail Link.

Gabel Road is entirely blocked and will be for several hours, according to a tweet from the BPD.

Travelers should use a different route.

We have a reporter on the way to the scene.