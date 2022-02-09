BILLINGS, Mont. - A Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) Warden in Region 7 helped a bighorn sheep that was tangled in a barbed wire fence and close to death.

According to FWP, the ram was caught in the four-strand fence for an excessive period of time, and was close to complete exhaustion and death before Warden Casey Prell was dispatched to it.

Warden Prell cut it loose from the fence and rolled it onto his chest into a bedding position and stayed with the ram until dark before coming back the next morning.

FWP says Prell was able to haze the ram to a water source where it improved.

Throughout the rest of the day, the fence was mended and Prell continued to check on the ram’s improvement and recovery.