Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

LIVINGSTON – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks, in consultation with Park County and Park Electric Cooperative, will reopen a section of the Yellowstone River near Livingston that was closed to recreation due to damaged power lines. The closure will be lifted at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, June 30.

The river closure extended about 3 miles from Highway 89 Bridge Fishing Access Site to Sheep Mountain Fishing Access Site.

The Highway 89 Bridge and Sheep Mountain fishing access sites, along with several others, remain closed due to sediment and debris deposits, damaged infrastructure, and site erosion from recent flooding. FWP is working to reopen closed areas as soon as conditions allow. FWP maintenance crews have repaired and reopened several sites over the past week.

Recreationists can avoid accidents and injury to themselves and others by observing all safety closures and avoiding areas with high flows. For a current list of closed sites, please visit go.usa.gov/xJ7DY.