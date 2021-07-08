KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking individuals to serve on its Region 1 (northwest Montana) Citizen Advisory Council.

The Citizen Advisory Council (CAC) is created to advise FWP on various regional and statewide issues, programs and policies, help identify areas where the department can be more effective, help identify emerging trends and resolve conflicts and offer insight and guidance from experiences and the community.

According to a release from FWP, CAC members will act as ambassadors to various interest groups and help establish communication between the public and FWP.

CAC members must be able to bring input and take information back to their communities.

Those appointed will serve two-year terms and should expect to attend at least four meetings per year.

Applications can be downloaded by visiting fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/regions/region1 and clicking the Citizen Advisory Council section.

Applications should be completed and emailed to Martha Abbrescia at mabbrescia@mt.gov.

The deadline to apply is July 30, 2021.