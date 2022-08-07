HELENA -- Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is seeking public comment on proposed 2022 snowmobile grant proposals. Public comments will be accepted through Monday Sept. 5, at 5 p.m.

Montana’s Snowmobile Program received 25 grant requests and proposes to award $460,000. The program receives funding through snowmobile registrations, gas tax and Snowmobile Trail Pass revenues. Montana’s Snowmobile Program supports projects such as grooming, trail maintenance, signs, ethics education and avalanche safety. Grant awards are allocated by FWP with recommendations from the citizen-based Snowmobile Advisory Committee (SAC).

The public is invited to comment on the funding requests. To submit comments online and see a summary list of the 2022 Snowmobile grant application funding requests, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/grant-programs/snowmobile.

The public may send comments to FWP Snowmobile Program manager, Seth McArthur, at fwpsnowmobile@mt.gov.

Full grant information is available by request in the Parks and Outdoor Recreation Division office at FWP Headquarters, 1420 E. 6th Ave., Helena, MT 59620.