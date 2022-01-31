Fish, Wildlife and Parks says they're still looking for suspects after poachers killed several deer in a south Billings neighborhood.

Neighbors on Garden Avenue described this as a drive-by shooting where white tailed deer were the victims. In fact, one neighbor told me, the shooters killed one of those deer in his front yard.

"Even if it had ricocheted, and went through my window, you know, I'm sitting there in the living room watching TV all peaceful and quiet, and the next thing, you hear gunshots outside your house. And then I went out and saw the deer lying in the front yard, boy, that brings you to reality," a neighbor named Ron said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but Ron told me he was sitting in his living room when the bullets came close to hitting his house on. Fish, Wildlife and Parks called this a clear case of poaching. Someone shot and killed two white tailed deer on Garden Avenue, but it didn't happen in the woods. The animals were shot in the front yards of homeowners--and the shooters drove off on January 21st. One of those homeowners let me take a look at his property, where blood still stains the grass, just a few yards away from his front door.

If these suspects are caught--they could face thousands of dollars in fines for killing the deer illegally, they could be banned from hunting for good, and a judge could also ask for restitution. You can report tips about poachers at 1-800-TIP-MONT.