BILLINGS – Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) reminds ice fishermen who access Cooney Reservoir with automobiles, ATVs or snowmobiles that they must drive onto and off of the ice only from boat ramps.

According to FWP, those who drive directly from campgrounds, parking areas and roadways onto the ice are causing damage to park resources.

FWP prohibits off-road travel, including access to the frozen lake, in Cooney Reservoir State Park to prevent damage. The prohibition includes winter access to the frozen lake from points other than boat ramps.