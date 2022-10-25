Billings, MT- With hunting season underway, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is reminding hunters to be aware of chronic wasting disease.

F.W.P. is hoping to prevent the spread of this disease in the wildlife population this hunting season.

C.W.D.is a fatal disease of the central nervous system found in deer, elk and moose. Animals with C.W.D. may show weight loss, reluctance to move, drooling, droopy ears, and eventually death.

However, not all animals show symptoms. Most C.W.D. positive animals harvested by hunters appear normal and healthy. It falls from the same family as mad cow disease, but it's unknown if humans can contract the disease by eating the meat of the infected animal.

F.W.P. is urging hunters to get their catches tested because it may be hard to tell by looks alone. Communication/ Education Manager for F.W.P. Region Five, Chrissy Webb, explains that people don't have to worry about disposing of the carcasses that test positive.

"Right now, FWP's stance is that you do not have to eat the meat of the animal if that test comes back positive, that you are legally allowed to dispose of that animal, and we will issue you a new tag to make up for that animal."

Webb also added that testing is voluntary but helps F.W.P. with tracking where the disease is across Montana.

F.W.P. has several locations where hunters can test their animals for C.W.D. You can send in a sample yourself by extracting the animal's lymph nodes. If you'd like to submit your own sample, you can find more information on how to do that through F.W.P.'s website.