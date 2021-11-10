KALISPELL, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) is proposing to develop a new archery range at the Big Arm Unit of Flathead Lake State Park near Polson and expand the current range at Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell.

The projects aim to take advantage of grant funding, administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, that is aimed at increasing public shooting sport opportunities.

FWP is seeking public input on the projects separately, and the deadline to comment is Dec. 10.

You can find project details, including how to comment, in draft environmental assessments at https://fwp.mt.gov/news/public-notices.

A virtual public information meeting is scheduled for both projects on Nov. 30 at 6 p.m. Login information will be available here.

The new archery range would be located on a parcel of Big Arm State Park that is located on the west side of US Highway 93 directly across from the park’s main entrance, FWP wrote in a release.

This parcel is currently utilized for dispersed hiking. But if the archery range project moves forward, you would see a gravel parking lot, entry kiosk with informational and regulatory signage, a precast vault latrine, a 30’ x 15’ covered firing line and lockable storage for archer lessons and practice.

Up to 12 shooting stations would be developed on an archery range trail in the area. One shooting station would even include an elevated shooting platform.

FWP believes this public archery range would be a valuable amenity in Lake County, as there are currently no public archery ranges in that area. The nearest public range is located 41 miles north at Lone Pine State Park.

In expanding Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell, FWP is proposing to purchase 9.3 acres of property that would add capacity to the park’s existing archery range.

The current range offers six shooting stations and has seen a significant increase in use, since it is the only developed, outdoor archery range in the Flathead Valley. Self-registration at the Lone Pine range indicates a 33% increase in use in the past few years.

The subject property is located adjacent to the existing archery range and would provide additional target locations, FWP wrote in a release.

In looking toward future use of the Lone Pine archery range, FWP says schools participating in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) could use the range.