Press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks

BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to purchase additional property and develop existing property near regional headquarters for administrative and public safety purposes. Public comments on the Pemberton Lane draft EA will be accepted from Oct. 7 to Nov. 7 at 12 p.m.

The purpose of this project is to acquire 501 Pemberton Lane in Billings, near FWP Region 5 headquarters at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive. At 2.4 acres, the Pemberton Lane purchase would provide additional space to park and store larger equipment, vehicles and trailers. Currently, there are no structures on the property. To meet subdivision requirements and the security needs of FWP, fencing would be installed around the property, and streetlights and sidewalks would be installed along Pemberton Lane. Area residents and state park users would benefit from these safety developments.

Future development of the property may include a maintenance shop, indoor storage, expanded meeting and office space and possible housing and RV hook-ups for seasonal staff. A separate EA would be published to address further development. This lot may also provide space for Hunter and Bowhunter Education field courses. Because of the proximity to existing FWP administrative buildings, the Pemberton Lane property is a convenient location to meet the agency’s operation needs.

The EA also proposes the installation of sidewalks along Lake Elmo Drive, an unloading zone for recreationalists accessing Lake Elmo State Park in the headquarters parking area and a streetlight above the unloading area. These developments on existing FWP property would improve pedestrian access and safety in the state park.

The Pemberton Lane EA can be found online at: https://fwp.mt.gov/binaries/content/assets/fwp/news/public-notices/2022/region-5/pemberton-ea_draft-public-comment-10_7_2022.pdf

Physical copies of the draft EA are available at the FWP office located at 2300 Lake Elmo Drive in Billings or requested in the mail by calling 406-247-2940.

Written comments should be sent to:

Montana FWP Region 5

Attn: 501 Pemberton Lane Acquisition Comments 2300 Lake Elmo Dr.

Billings, MT 59105

Emailed comments can be sent to fwpregion5pc@mt.gov; please use subject: Pemberton Lane Acquisition.

Phone comments can be directed to: Mike Ruggles at 406-247-2951.