FWP hosts their first bow hunter education course of the year

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks hosts their first bow hunter education course of the year.

Classes started Friday at the Billings Rod and Gun Club right off Highway 3.

There are three different levels of the course available for different age groups.

Some of the topics covered are ethics, habitat conservation, perseveration, and knowing your equipment.

Instructors of the bow hunting class say its important to use range-finders. These tools help measure distance, slopes, and movement to improve precision and accuracy.

Once students have passed the bow hunting course, they quality for a field day where they can practice the skills they learned in the classroom.

If you are interested in these classes you can register through FWP.