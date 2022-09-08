BILLINGS, Mont. - Anglers are being invited to give their thoughts on proposals affecting local fishing and recreation management for central Montana fisheries.

The meeting will be held on Sept. 14, at the Billings FWP office, 2300 Lake Elmo Drive, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says that state-wide angling proposals along with the following two local proposals will be discussed: Limiting two rods per person on the Yellowstone from Highway 212 to the Interstate 90 bridge. And a bait regulation change, which applies to the central fishing district.

“We depend on public participation and input from the people who care about our aquatic resources,” said FWP regional fish manager Shannon Blackburn. “We look forward to engaging with them in the coming months on these important issues.”

FWP says they are moving to a two-year cycle for fishing regulations, where booklets will be printed only in odd-numbered years, starting in 2023, adding that the new cycle will be simpler and allow for improved public comment opportunities.

Earlier this year, FWP started discussions about changes to fishing regulations with the public and they say they gathered significant input from anglers across the state.

Proposed regulations for 2023-2024 are posted on FWP’s website and out for public comment until Sept. 22. The commission will take final action on the proposed regulations at its meeting on Oct. 20, and the new regulations will be printed by March 1.