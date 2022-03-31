HELENA, Mont. - Nearly all of the rainbow trout and largemouth bass at a hatchery near Laurel will be destroyed after New Zealand mud snails were discovered.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the mud snails were discovered earlier in March at their Bluewater State Fish Hatchery south of Laurel.

The rainbow trout and largemouth bass are being destroyed to eliminate the threat of further spread.

According to FWP, New Zealand mud snails are an aquatic invasive species found in a variety of waterbodies across Montana. The snails have the ability to expand in population size and in distribution very rapidly, potentially changing the ecology of waterbodies where they are located.

Once established in waterbodies, they are hard, if not impossible to eradicate.

At this time the source of the new infestation is unknown, but FWP staff believes cracks in older concrete tanks might have allowed mud snails from a previous infestation to survive decontamination.

“We are conducting a full decontamination and our oldest concrete settling basins, where this infestation was discovered, will no longer be used,” said Eileen Ryce, FWP fisheries division administrator.

Largemouth bass that will be destroyed are large enough to eat, and FWP says staff will hand out the dead bass to youth under 12, or anyone with a fishing license on Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. The hatchery is located at 700 Bluewater Creek Road, Bridger, Montana.

There is a limit of 5 bass per individual.

If you pick up fish, you need to make sure to dispose of the entrails and carcasses in the household garbage and not in a waterway or down the drain into a waterway system.

Some rainbow trout that are in an interior part of the hatchery that is not connected with the area where mud snails were found will be stocked as found.

No mud snails were found in the interior part of the hatchery.

FWP reports the loss of investment in the hatchery stock, the value of the fish and the cost of decontamination is estimated at $225,000. The effect on FWP’s stocking program will be mitigated as much as possible by stock from other hatcheries.