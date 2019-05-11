FWP has confirmed that the grizzly bear that has been spotted around Red Lodge recently is a tagged and collared bear.

It is a female bear that was originally captured in Wyoming in 2017 as part of a research effort.

The bear was moved from the Green River area in 2018 when she became too comfortable around some outfitter camps and was ultimately translocated to the Clarks Fork canyon in Wyoming.

She then made her way north and denned in the upper West Fork. This bear had her first litter of two cubs in 2018. She lost one in early July and the other denned with her. FWP has not been able to determine if she still has her cub, and it appears that she likely lost her cub this winter.

This bear has NO history of aggression or depredation and was originally moved as a precaution for her safety as well as the outfitters.

The bear is showing signs of habituation, thus making it all the more critical that we do all that we can to minimize the chances of conflict.

Home owners in subdivisions around Red Lodge need to secure all possible attractants such as pet food, bird feeders and especially garbage.

Do not approach any wildlife, when hiking, running and walking on trails, carry bear spray, leash pets, and where possible do not go alone or at dawn or dusk.

Also, Grizzly bears are still a federally listed species and ultimate management authority rests with the US Fish and Wildlife Service. FWP cannot make any management decisions without them. Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are NOT moved.

