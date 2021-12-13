HELENA, Mont. - Harvest and sighting surveys are being conducted over-the-phone by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Randomly selected hunters will be asked a series of short questions about their hunting effort, harvest success and sighting information. Wildlife managers say the research is vital to understanding the results of the 2021 season.

FWP said in a release they will call a sample of more than 100,000 hunters to gather information from this past hunting season.

The species being surveyed will include:

moose

bighorn sheep

mountain goat

antelope

deer

turkey

upland game birds

wolf

While survey callers will ask for details about your hunting effort, harvest success, or contact information, they will never ask for sensitive information, like your Social Security Number, or request donations or payments.

The surveys will continue through May of 2022.