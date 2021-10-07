BILLINGS - During a Sept. 25 wildlife auction in Billings, over $260,000 was raised for Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks’ conservation and restoration programs.

Antlers, horns, hides and skulls that were confiscated over the last four years were sold off at the auction. FWP said in a release most of the items came from poaching incidents.

Montana statute requires FWP to sell seized items at public auction. This includes all birds, animals, fish, heads, hides, teeth or other parts of any animal other than a grizzly bear.

When a carcass is confiscated, the meat is donated to a charitable organization and the antlers are sold at auction. When enough inventory is collected, FWP holds an auction. The last auction was held in 2017.

The auction, hosted by National Auction, grossed $311,740. After payout to the auction house for commission and expenses, the sale netted $260,479.

Typically, these auctions net around $100,000. However, since it’s been four years since the last auction, the revenue was expected to be more.

“Our enforcement staff work hard throughout the year to protect Montana’s natural resources,” FWP Director Hank Worsech said. “The money raised in the auction goes right back into the critical conservation work we do across the state.”