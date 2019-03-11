FWP asks shed hunters to give wildlife a break

KULR (Billings) - Shed hunting consists of looking for antlers shed by male elk and deer.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is asking shed hunters and other recreationists to give deer and elk their space until the snow melts and the animals are less stressed.

Shed hunting has become increasingly popular in recent years and has even become competitive among outdoorsmen and women.

It is illegal to trespass on FWP's wildlife management areas before they open and snowmobilers, skiers, and snowshoers should avoid areas where animals are bedded down.

We reached out to Bob Gibson with FWP who told us why these outdoorsmen should give these animals their space.

"Even if a person is on ski's or a snowmobile, if they are just in the area of where the elk or deer are trying to survive these last two weeks until the green-up comes, that can be stressful for them. It can cause them to run and use reserves that they don't have," said Gibson.

We asked Gibson what parts of Montana are impacted by these shed hunters the most and he told us it's a lot more common on the west side of the Treasure State. However, Gibson did also mention that wherever you find elk or deer, FWP advises that hunters give them some room and that the sheds will still be there once spring arrives and the snow has melted.