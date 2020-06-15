BILLING, Mt. - For the past few months MetraPark cleared the event calendar and completely shut down, but now it may be coming back to life in the magic city.

The future of MetraPark was revealed this afternoon in a meeting held in the Big Sky Economic Development Office. The master plan proposed three different options to revamp MetraPark and the First Interstate Arena.

With each option they all include common elements like new fencing, landscaping and a new entry way on First Avenue North. The plans also include tearing down the Sandstone and Heritage buildings. Improvements to the First Interstate front and back of house are also planned.

Option A will include the expansion of the expo hall, an enclosed arena and an amphitheater. Option B will include a grandstand for an entertainment facility an athletic stadium and the expansion of the expo hall. Option C will include an enclosed arena, an amphitheater stadium hybrid and the expansion of the expo hall.

All three plans will include a smaller multipurpose event center. The new amphitheater is expected to have up to 10 thousand seats. Head architect of the project Charles Smith says there will be something for everyone.

"We want to do something that really works for so many different segments of the community, whether it be 4-H or sports or recreation or the fair for instance. I know everybody loves the fair but this is a 365 day event facility hopefully the improvements will show on the master plan and we'll improve on that."

Other new additions to the MetraPark grounds will include removing the food shacks and building a food court and a connecting MetrapPark to the downtown area with a proposed rail system.

With improvements to the MetraPark grounds like easing the flow of traffic and increased parking, Smith says he's excited to bring something new to the Billings community.