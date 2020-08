BILLINGS, Mont. - Today's Furry Friday spotlight from the Yellowstone Animal Shelter is on a ferocious feline they've named Volcan.

According to shelter staff, three-year-old Volcan is really into people and cuddles.

He usually enjoys the company of other cats and animals, but can be picky about who he chooses to be friends with.

Volcan is already microchipped and neutered so he's ready for new his new family to come by and take him home.