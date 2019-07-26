Furry Friday: Reed and pocket pets Jul 26, 2019 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Pets Adoption Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter Shelter Yellowstone Locations Montana Billings Recommended for you Local Weather Currently in Billings 75°F Fair 90°F / 58°F 12 AM 76°F 1 AM 73°F 2 AM 72°F 3 AM 71°F 4 AM 69°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8 TV? Signup today! Breaking News from KULR-8 Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTanasjia Slaughter becomes first ever Miss Montana for AmericaBody recovered from Yellowstone River near Worden identifiedCountry legend Reba McEntire stops at Bozeman restaurant9-year-old girl charged by bison at Yellowstone National Park, treated for injuriesOne dead in motorcycle crash on Beartooth PassMan pleads guilty to 1998 murder of Miranda Fenner2 ejected from vehicle, 3 injured in crash on Hwy 312Two transported to hospital in a series of crashes on I-90Animal Shelter in need of donationsGrocery store employee went missing ten years ago now found dead behind store's cooler Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2019 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alert Top Stories