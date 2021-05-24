CROW AGENCY, Mont. - An obituary posted on the Bullis Mortuary website shows a funeral service is planned for 8-year-old Mildred Old Crow, who has been missing since 2019.

The obituary shows the service is planned for later this week on the Crow Reservation.

In February, a child's body was found on the reservation. While DNA testing results have not yet been released confirming the body is Mildred's, the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office said, at the time, all available evidence "strongly suggests" it is her.

Two women, who were Mildred's court-appointed guardians, were convicted of custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child by the Crow Tribe last month.

Both women are currently in custody serving sentences for those charges, but no other charges have been brought forward against them at this time.

We have calls in to several agencies for additional information, and will continue to keep an eye on this case.