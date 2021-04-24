Funeral procession for DMX rides through New York City

New York rapper and actor DMX is being laid to rest this weekend.

A procession drove through New York City to the Barclays Center where a memorial service was held Saturday.

The artist, whose real name is Earl Simmons, died at the age of 50 on April 9th.

DMX suffered a heart attack in his home, then spent several days on life support before passing away.

The Grammy-nominated rapper sold millions of albums during his career and had more than 40 acting credits.

A private funeral will also be held Sunday in New York.