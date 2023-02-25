Funeral held for Illinois man found off HWY 89, suspicious circumstances

LIVINGSTON, MONTANA- The funeral for an Illinois man found off U.S. Highway 89 on Feb. 10 is being held this morning in Chicago after his family called on investigators to look into his suspicious death.

The Greater Garfield Park Missionary Baptist Church will host Jalen William's funeral at 11 a.m. just after a wake at 10 a.m. at the Unique Funeral Chapel, according to a website posted by the family.

Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said a toxicology report and cause of death are still pending, according to an article by the Livingston Enterprise.

"The autopsy and investigation have shown there was no criminal act that led to his death," Jenkins told the Livingston Enterprise on Wednesday.

However, despite the coroner's statement, the Williams family is calling for justice in what they called murder in the first degree, according to the family's website.

"Jalen was found in an open field 3 ½ miles from his residence without any clothes on, including any shoes," Jenkins said, according to the family's website.

Jalen was last seen around midnight Friday morning by his roommate, who told the coroner that Jalen sometimes had psychotic episodes, which "would explain the behavior," according to the family's website.

Despite the apparent circumstances surrounding Jalen's death, the coroner told his family that no signs of trauma or other foul play were immediately detected, nor were his clothes recovered, according to the family's website.

Jenkins alleged this was an isolated incident with no signs of criminal activity. However, Jalen's family was not allowed to initially view his body, according to the family's website.

"[The coroner] informed us that Jalen's body was returning from the state's head examiner's office," said the family on the website, "and that we will be able to see him once the funeral home received his body and prepared him for viewing"

Jalen's family alleges that before his death, Jalen was in a sexual relationship with his roommate whom he was starting a cleaning business with; however, he expressed having second thoughts about the venture, according to the family website.

Just days after his body was discovered, Jalen's mother came to collect the rest of his belongings and shared a conversation with his roommate that contradicted statements given to the coroner, according to the family website.

Jalen's mother alleges that his roommate said Jalen left the house around 3 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 10 to walk her dog. She told his mother that Jalen was fully clothed when he left and that it was common for people to jog the route, according to the family's website.

Apparently, the roommate alleged that someone saw Jalen around 5 a.m., but that she has not talked to the person, nor does she know if the person made statements to law enforcement, according to the family's website.

"[The roommate] stated that she did not share this information with any law enforcement even after she had learned of new developing information," according to the family's website.

The Williams family is now waiting for the results of two autopsies, one performed in Billings with the other in Chicago. They also have contacted the FBI, according to NBC 5 Chicago.