BILLINGS, Mont. - With COVID-19 cases increasing state wide and 15 deaths at Canyon Creek Memory Care Community in Billings since July 6th, we reached out to several funeral homes in Montana to see how they've been impacted by the recent deaths.

Both Smith and Dahl Funeral Chapels stated they have been taking extra precautions with their faculty and attendees since early March.

Services are usually reserved for immediate family and close friends and many services are being held graveside to cut down on crowds.

Smith and Dahl funeral homes mentioned they have dealt with several Canyon Creek members who passed away from the virus, but have not been overwhelmed with an increase of services.

The two funeral homes say whether the person died from COVID-19 or not, they are always careful when dealing with deceased.

"In our industry we've always had strict protocol to follow, so all of our staff is, they're being very safe, they're wearing all their protective equipment, everyone is wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers."

Owner of Dahl Funeral Chapel, John Dahl says they are still live streaming services and have many options for families on how to celebrate their loved one's life.