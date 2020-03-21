BILLINGS, Mont. - Carbon County community members came together in support for Morgan Mcquillan Sunday, a young woman who has been battling cancer almost her entire life.

Morgan has fought off cancer an astounding five times, unfortunately, her fight continues. In support of her battle, residents and business owners in Bridger put on a fundraiser to lift Morgan spirits.

Two Bridger locals, Carol Jones and Dennis Preweet, have been working tirelessly for two weeks with friends and families, gathering donations where they could.

Carol and Dennis say the entire community has come together to support Morgan, by donating gift cards, baskets, and food.

The fundraiser had a silent auction, a bake sale and bingo to keep things interesting.

Carol and Dennis say they are so proud of their community and hope they make a difference in Morgan's life, "And that's what we're all here for, the love, the friendship, the devotion, the caring, to reach out to somebody who needs it" says Coral.