Fundraiser for Lori Bray's family held at Fat Fender Freddy's

A fundraiser for Lori Bray was held Saturday at Fat Fender Freddy's in Laurel.

Bray's murder shocked the Laurel community to its very core.

Bray's friends, family, coworkers and members of the community came together tonight.

Hours D'oevers, cocktails, and dinner were served at the fundraiser followed by a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle.

Jessie Ellison, who never actually met Bray, helped organize the fundraiser.

Ellison says she was best friends with Miranda Fenner, who was also tragically killed in Laurel 21 years ago.

Proceeds from the event went to the Lori Bray Memorial Fund to help support Bray's family.