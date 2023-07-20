BOZEMAN, Mont. - Rural Montana communities that saw damage to essential facilities due to flooding in 2022 can apply for grants through the Community Facilities Disaster Repair Grants Program.

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) says facilities must be in eligible rural areas and presidentially declared disaster areas.

Eligible Montana communities include those located in Carbon, Flathead, Park, Sweet Grass, Stillwater, Treasure and Yellowstone Counties.

Up to $50 million in grants is available through the program, which received supplemental funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023.

Public bodies, federally recognized Indian Tribes and community-based nonprofits can use funds to:

Repair essential community facilities

Replace Damaged equipment or vehicles

Purchase new equipment to undertake repairs

Applications for funding will be accepted on a continual basis until all funds are exhausted. There is no minimum or maximum grant limit per project.

For more information on how to apply for funding, you can visit the USDA website, or contact USDA Rural Development in Montana Community Facilities Program Director Steve Troendle at steve.troendle@usda.gov

If you are a very-low or a low-income homeowner whose home was damaged in the flooding, disaster relief grant funding is also available from the USDA.