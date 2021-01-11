State legislators recently denied the Department of Revenue’s request to get the recreational marijuana program started in Montana.

Now the future of that money is uncertain, and that could impact when dispensaries are allowed to start selling recreational marijuana.

January 6th, Representative Bill Mercer from District 46 submitted an amendment to House Bill 3.

The amendment strikes down more than $1.3 million that would have served as start-up money for the recreational marijuana program, passed by voters through Initiative 190.

"I don't think many voters realized we were going to have a bunch of additional state employment demands, and we would have to hire a bunch of people," Mercer said.

The House Appropriations Committee voted in favor of Mercer's amendment to eliminate funding to start up the program, requested by the Department of Revenue.

The $1.3 million would have gone toward new staff, structures, and operating expenses to get recreational marijuana off the ground.

"Who needs to be hired, whether this all needs to be done this quickly...whether we can take a little time to about the specific job

classifications," Mercer said.

The Representative said he wanted to take a step back.

"Can we take a little more time to figure out what needs to be done, how it needs to be done, and whether, frankly, if it needs to be done at all," Mercer said.

For now, existing dispensaries can apply for recreational licenses starting October 1st. But there could be a discussion on pushing that date back.

"We could continue that date...and extend the date beyond October 1st and that would take off the pressure the Dept. of Revenue is feeling right now," Mercer said.

We reached out to the Department of Revenue for comment but we haven't heard back. However, Mercer says it’s still possible everything could go on as planned.

"These are all things that in time we can figure out, but without more time it was hard to do it as that bill was rolling down the track," Mercer said.

There's still no clear time table on when a final decision will be made on the funding. It's something that will be discussed by committee members in the coming weeks.