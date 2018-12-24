It's one of Billings premiere light shows, but it all didn't happen over night.

Dr. Brad Fuller put in countless hours setting up his office to show Billings his passion for Christmas.

Since 1988 Dr. Brad Fuller and his family decorated their home with Christmas lights. Fast forward to 2018 and Fuller is still doing so with his office. This is the 8th year in a row that they have lit up Fuller Family Medicine. Fuller doesn't plan on stopping and explains why its important to him to keep this tradition alive.

"Well I remember every fall we knew it was going to be time to do Christmas lights. My dad would come home and wake my brother and I up. Come into our rooms every morning and wake my brother and I up. We were going to get up Saturday's and Sunday's for several weeks and it was going to be Christmas light decorating until the sun went down," Fuller said.

Families from all around Montana take their children out to the lights at Fuller Family Medicine and through and through the reviews are pretty great.

"I think the lights are really pretty, and i just think they are an enjoyment to watch," said one young girl enjoying the lights

Dr. Fuller hopes people will come see his lights for years to come.