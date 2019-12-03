Frost and early snow cause disaster declaration in Carbon County; sugar beet producers affected

CARBON COUNTY, Mont. -- Unusually cold conditions are taking away much yield and quality from Carbon County's sugar beet crop. So much so, that the Southern Montana Sugar Beet Growers Association wrote a letter to the county, and the county responded by declaring a state of disaster last Tuesday. Tom Kohley, DES Coordinator and Fire Warden says a disaster declaration hasn't happened in the six years hes been on the job.

Kohley says beet producers could be eligible for emergency funding.

"This declaration is really to assist the sugar beet producers of the county and the area and hopefully they will qualify for this WHIP funding which will help with disaster recovery," he says.

The association estimates an 18% loss of crop and a drop of 3 tons per acre in yield this year. If producers are deemed eligible, disaster relief would come from the USDA's Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Plus Program.