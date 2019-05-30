Thursday afternoon brought a new airline to the Billings Logan International Airport. Frontier Airlines had the company's inaugural flight between Billings and Denver. The first flight from Denver to the Magic City was celebrated with a ribbon cutting and a water cannon arch. "The Frontier that came back today is a different Frontier than what left here about 6 or 8 years ago now," explained the Director of Aviation and Transit for the City of Billings, Kevin Ploehn.

Frontier Airlines is an ultra low-cost carrier according to Ploehn. "For those that don't fly very often or don't fly at all, this could be a game changer because now you can get on a plane for $100 or less and go some place."

Zach Kramer, the Manager of Corporate Communications with Frontier called Billings a destination city, as well as an origination city. "A lot of people want to come to Billings so they can experience the city and then also places that are nearby, like Yellowstone. And we've noticed, like all of these people waiting here today, a lot of people want to go to Denver, whether they have friends and family there or they want to explore all that Denver has to offer."

Dennis Ulvestad said, before boarding the Frontier plane for Denver, that these new flights will bring in more tourism to the Magic City. "It's going to be wonderful because our state, our number one is agriculture, and our number two is tourism. It's going to bring a lot of people here to see the State of Montana and what they're missing," said Ulvestad.

The introductory fare to and from Denver starts at $39 and flights leave on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

To receive the Intro Fare Offer, customers must purchase tickets by 11:59 ET on June 3, 2019. Fares are valid Tuesdays for non-stop domestic travel through November 13, 2019.