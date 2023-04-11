Fromberg Town Council meeting share discuss concerns for future flooding
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
FROMBERG, Mont. -- After last summer's flooding, the community of Fromberg is still concerned about how prepared they are for future events.
While there is no way to know when the next major disaster will happen the people of Fromberg are putting their heads together to prepare for the possibility of more flooding.
Tuesday evening community members shared their top three major concerns like flooding of city wells, damage to private properties, especially those near the Yellowstone River, and bridge repairs.
Mayor Tim Nottingham and other community members said it has been an up-hill battle trying to secure funds for the repairs. The committee said the only money the city of Fromberg received from FEMA was a reimbursement of what they spent last June. They have not received any additional funds.
According to a special town council meeting in March, the Carbon County Conservation District has been working hard to find long-term solutions, but the army corps of engineers said that there is no quick and easy process. Any real solution would take a considerable amount time for engineers to explore and approve.
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Billings
45°
82° / 45°
4 AM
45°
5 AM
44°
6 AM
44°
7 AM
45°
8 AM
46°
Most Popular
Articles
- Commissioner Troy Downing suspends Montana insurance agent’s license
- Name of pedestrian killed in crash Billings Thursday night released
- Hardin woman facing vehicular homicide while under influence charge for hit-and-run
- Montana House passes bill to allow Sunday and Monday sales of spirits
- Billings man sentenced to time in prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor
- Four new officers welcomed to Billings Police Department
- Identity of Billings motorcyclist killed in an accident April 8th released
- Road incidents reported on I-90 between Bozeman and Big Timber
- Midland Rountable releases rosters for MT-WY All-Star Basketball Series
- Protest held for shooting victim Salimon Nava
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8 2045 Overland Ave, Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.