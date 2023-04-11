Fromberg Town Council meeting share discuss concerns for future flooding
Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
FROMBERG, Mont. -- After last summer's flooding, the community of Fromberg is still concerned about how prepared they are for future events.
 
While there is no way to know when the next major disaster will happen the people of Fromberg are putting their heads together to prepare for the possibility of more flooding.
 
Tuesday evening community members shared their top three major concerns like flooding of city wells, damage to private properties, especially those near the Yellowstone River, and bridge repairs.
 
Mayor Tim Nottingham and other community members said it has been an up-hill battle trying to secure funds for the repairs. The committee said the only money the city of Fromberg received from FEMA was a reimbursement of what they spent last June. They have not received any additional funds.
 
According to a special town council meeting in March, the Carbon County Conservation District has been working hard to find long-term solutions, but the army corps of engineers said that there is no quick and easy process. Any real solution would take a considerable amount time for engineers to explore and approve. 

Tags

Recommended for you