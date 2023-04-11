Fromberg Town Council meeting share discuss concerns for future flooding

FROMBERG, Mont. -- After last summer's flooding, the community of Fromberg is still concerned about how prepared they are for future events.



While there is no way to know when the next major disaster will happen the people of Fromberg are putting their heads together to prepare for the possibility of more flooding.

Tuesday evening community members shared their top three major concerns like flooding of city wells, damage to private properties, especially those near the Yellowstone River, and bridge repairs.