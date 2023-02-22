Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Areas of blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches, with higher totals possible over far southeast Montana. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Periods of snow, gusty winds and blowing snow will make travel difficult to impossible at times. Below zero temperatures will combine with gusty winds to produce bitter cold wind chills. The cold, wet, and windy conditions will be dangerous for young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall is expected through this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Becoming stranded in this winter storm could be deadly as temperatures plummet to near and below zero. Travel is strongly discouraged through Thursday morning. If you must travel, keep a survival kit with blankets, food and water in the vehicle. Let someone know where you are going and when you plan to arrive. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. &&