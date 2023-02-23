Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow and occasional blowing snow will continue at times into the morning, but little additional accumulation is expected. Continue to use extra caution while driving through this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&