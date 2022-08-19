RED LODGE, Mont. - On Aug. 20, the current Mobile Disaster Recovery Center (MDRC) in Fromberg will close at 5:00 pm and move operations to Red Lodge, FEMA announced Friday.

The new MDRC will be located at Church of the Rockies, 7193 US Hwy 212 in Red Lodge and it will open Aug. 22 with the following hours of operation:

12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Monday, Aug. 22

9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Tuesday – Friday, Aug. 23-Aug. 26

9:00 am to 5:00 pm Saturday, Aug. 27

(CLOSED on Sunday, Aug. 28)

9:00 am to 6:00 pm Monday. Aug. 29

The location will be closing on Aug. 29 at 6:00 pm.

FEMA says homeowners and renters in Carbon, Park, Stillwater and Yellowstone counties can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or by using the FEMA mobile app.

There are also several other Disaster Recovery Centers operating in designated areas to help with applications and recovery information. To find the nearest center, go online to FEMA.gov/DRC or call 800-621-3362.

Those affected by the disaster have until Aug. 29 to apply for FEMA assistance.