Fromberg FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Closing

FROMBERG, Mont. -- After June's historic flood multiple FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers have set up in Carbon, Stillwater, Park, and Yellowstone County for home and business owners to apply for assistance.

The Fromberg United Methodist Church where the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is will close at 5pm, but that doesn't mean this is your last chance to get in-person assistance.

Sharon McCarter, FEMA Disaster Recovery Center Manager, says, Although this location is closing she and other members of will be at the FEMA center in Red Lodge on Monday at the United Church of the Rockies, from 12pm to 6pm.

She says operation hours for the Red Lodge location will be from 9am to 6pm.

McCarter adds, FEMA wants to help those in need. She says, the most common issues she sees are people thinking they have received a denial of assistance letter.

"Many times people will get a letter and one of the first things that they might see say 'you are ineligible but they then don't read the rest of that letter -- and the rest of that letter is telling them that FEMA just needs additional information to see if they are them eligible for assistance." Sharon says

Sharon says, anyone can come to a Disaster Recovery Center at any location to register, submit documents needed, and have questions answered.

McCarter adds, the FEMA registration deadline is August 29th.

Amanda Avard, of Montana Disaster and Emergency Services, Tells us she is available to offer guidance to find additional supplemental services.

"A lot of our folks played a really key role in the DRCs and just making sure we're pointing folks in the right direction. Whether it's another state agency they need to get in-touch with -- we're just kind of here to point you to the right agency and get you in contact with the right person." Amanda says.

She adds, the Department of Environmental Quality is another option for those in need of assistance.

Federal assistance applications for farmers and ranchers are through local farm service agency’s Emergency Conservation Programs.