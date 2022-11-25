Professional artist and Elysian Elementary School art teacher, Rilie Tane Zumbrennen, went from wood burning to mural painting to western wear art.

"Painting has always been my thing," explained Zumbrennen. "Just drawing with a pencil but when I was younger drawing with a pencil, I could never figure out how to make it look complete. It just looked like sketch. So that's when I went to paints. And it wasn't until seven years ago that I picked up wood burning. And that's when I really found my craft."

Her next chapter, or canvas, artistic interpretation on western wear. More specifically, hats.

"I really didn't know what kind of hat you had to burn on," she said. "I just ordered an Amazon hat that was polyester and cotton and tried it. And I liked it and thought it was really fun."

From an Amazon Basic to a Stetson Classic, Rilie accents the headwear with the customer's specific request of western landscape.

"So with the hats I just have to go for it and hope that it works out. Change my mistakes into something else."