A statewide 'Weather Authority Alert' is in place with dangerously low temperatures across Montana.

In western Montana, a snow-band has set up from Lolo Pass down through Stevensville in the Bitterroot Valley. Areas along the Continental Divide will yet again have a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the negative single digits. The problem will be a northeast gradient driving wind gusts, which will push wind chills into the dangerous category of -25F.

Another very cold day is in store across Central Montana, with high temperatures likely remaining below zero today. It will be a bit warmer across the Southwest, with the deepest valleys managing to reach to near 30 degrees. A few snow showers will be possible across parts of the area, but any additional accumulations should generally be less than one inch.

We're also seeing that concern of those conditions bringing the risk of hypothermia to south-central Montana. In Billings, it's going to be dangerously cold with a Wind Chill Advisory in place. The cold air will be dangerous to young livestock. Periods of light snow can produce up to one inch of snow today. Prepare for winter driving conditions.