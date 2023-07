HARVE, MT- A freight train and 25 cars derailed just a few miles East of Pork Chop Hill near Harve, on Friday afternoon.

One of the cars contained paint thinner but remained sealed and is not currently causing any reason for concern, and BNSF Railway hazmat personnel are on site.

There were no injuries from the derailment and the engineer was not injured either.

Currently, they’re working on beginning the cleanup process with 3 other crews.

This is a developing story.