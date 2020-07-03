LAUREL- A Freedom Drive is planned for July 4 in Laurel. Organizers say people will decorate their cars and drive a planned route through town.

Organizers Peggy Miller and Eric Olson say the Freedom Drive is to celebrate our country. It is also to honor veterans, Founding Fathers and first responders.

Co-Organizer Peggy Miller said, "To me, this is my part. I have family members who served. I am a VFW auxiliary member. I know I can participate in that way also. But mostly, to be a good citizen and to stand up and to use our freedoms and our rights and to preserve them."

Co-Organizer Eric Olson said, "We want people to appreciate the Fourth of July. The veterans who gave their life for this country, we are going to support them in this drive."

Because there is no registration or fee to participate, organizers say they don't know how many people will come.

Co-Organizer Peggy Miller said, "We just ask for people to remain in their vehicles, try to decorate them, for sure have an American flag. And, to remain very peaceful and respectful. Because this is not a parade and it's a drive, we have no law enforcement slowing traffic, blocking the stop signs, blocking the stop lights. We will go with the flow of traffic, following the traffic laws."

The Freedom Drive will have two grand marshals: Billings Resident Brad Chase and Laurel Resident Bill Lackman.

The Freedom Drive will start at 1500 First Ave. North in Laurel at 10:15 am on Saturday, July 4. The drive will end on Main Street and Yard Office Road.